3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit the Matt Urban Center

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Get ready for a day of golf, giving, and great memories!

We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for our 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, happening on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the beautiful Diamond Hawk Golf Course (255 Sonwil Dr., Cheektowaga, NY).

This year’s tournament promises to be better than ever—with skills challenges, awesome prizes, live music, incredible photo ops, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Most importantly, 100% of the proceeds benefit the Matt Urban Center, helping us continue our mission to support families in need across our community.

Check out the details below for sponsorship opportunities and team registration.

Early registration is encouraged to lock in your preferred sponsorship level and secure your spot on the course.

Thank you for supporting our cause—we can’t wait to see you on the green!
8:30 AM: Golfers Check-In

Basket raffles open for ticket purchases

Range and putting greens open

10:00 AM: Shotgun Start

12:30 PM: Hot dogs and hamburgers at the turn

3:00 PM: Post Tournament Party

Basket raffles, silent auction Live music, food and refreshments on the patio

Awards Announcements

Golfers must register no later than Monday, September 1, 2025

 

Sponsorship Opportunities
PRESENTING SPONSOR / $5,000 / Includes prominent logo recognition on large banner on the patio during post tournament party, included in pre-and post-event press releases, special acknowledgement in post-event thank you materials and reports, complimentary entry of two 4-person teams.

CO-SPONSOR / $2,500 / Includes logo recognition on large banner on the patio during post tournament party, included in pre-and post-event press releases, acknowledgement in post-event thank you materials and reports, complimentary entry of one 4-person team.

BEVERAGE CART/BAR SPONSOR / $1,500 / Includes logo recognition on beverage cart or bar signage.

HOLE SPONSOR / $1000 / Includes logo recognition on hole signage.

SKILLS SPONSOR / $500 / Sponsors have the option to personally present to the winner during the awards presentation. (longest drive or closest to the pin)

Sponsors will also be recognized on event webpage, in the event program and their respective signage as applicable at the event.

Sponsorship deadline is August 15, 2025.

 
Sponsorship Opportunities

Team Registration
Registration includes 18 holes, access to the putting range prior to tee off and post tournament party. 36 teams available, register today to secure your spot!

Foursome / $700 / Includes golf registration for 4 players and option to choose your team’s name

Twosome / $350 / Includes golf registration for 2 players

Single Player / $175 / Includes golf registration for 1 player

Golfer registration deadline is September 1, 2025.
Team/Player Registration Form 
Register here
Please contact us with any questions about sponsorship, golfer registration or the event.

Ekaterina: efrohring@urbanctr.org | 716-893-7222 ext.227

Alissa: aventurini@urbanctr.org | 716-893-7222 ext.202
