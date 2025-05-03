3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit the Matt Urban Center

We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for our 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, happening on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the beautiful Diamond Hawk Golf Course (255 Sonwil Dr., Cheektowaga, NY).

This year’s tournament promises to be better than ever—with skills challenges, awesome prizes, live music, incredible photo ops, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Most importantly, 100% of the proceeds benefit the Matt Urban Center, helping us continue our mission to support families in need across our community.

Check out the details below for sponsorship opportunities and team registration.

Early registration is encouraged to lock in your preferred sponsorship level and secure your spot on the course.

Thank you for supporting our cause—we can’t wait to see you on the green!