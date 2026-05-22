A Great Season of Events is Lined Up for the Buffalo Central Terminal in 2026

Get ready, Buffalo! The Central Terminal is rolling out a spectacular line-up of events for 2026, and you’re invited to the party. These free, lively gatherings are just a taste of the excitement to come when the Central Terminal bursts back to life. While the transformation of the Terminal and its sprawling campus is underway, every event brings us closer to a one-of-a-kind destination that’s sure to wow the entire region.

“It is exciting to continue building upon the momentum and growth taking place throughout the Central Terminal and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Lindsey Taylor, Event Manager.

Monica Pellegrino Faix, Executive Director stated, “As construction and reuse progresses these joyful events remain an important way to engage, activate, and stay connected.”

This past April marked a major milestone in stabilizing the building and preparing for the long-awaited reopening of the Passenger Concourse, as construction was announced to be halfway to completion.

Here’s what’s in store this event season at the Central Terminal.

CENTRAL TERMINAL CAR SHOW

Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Free to Attend

We’re revving up the season with the return of the Central Terminal Car Show—a must-see spectacle for car lovers and fun seekers alike! In past years, more than 200 showstopping rides have rolled in, featuring everything from classic beauties and roaring muscle cars to wild custom builds, vintage gems, low riders, modern speedsters, motorcycles, street rods, and truly unique specialty creations.

On top of all the amazing cars, you’ll find live bands, mouthwatering food trucks, family-friendly games, and surprises around every corner! Want to show off your wheels? Registration is open—lock in your spot for $20 in advance (until 6/26), or $25 on the day of the show.

CIRCLE THURSDAYS – Central Terminal’s Summer Concert Series & Block Party (Central Terminal’s answer to Thursday in the Square)

This summer, get ready to dance and celebrate at CIRCLE THURSDAYS—a brand-new summer concert series and block party that will turn Memorial Circle into the neighborhood’s hottest hangout. Inspired by those legendary summer street parties, this is your invitation to come together, groove to the music, and soak up the electric atmosphere.

CIRCLE THURSDAYS

Thursday, July 9th, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Thursday, July 23rd, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Thursday, August 6th, 5:00pm-8:00pm

FREE TO ATTEND

Here’s what’s in store:

Nationally recognized DJs and musical acts

Live music & entertainment

Food vendors & beverage tents

Interactive activities

Community engagement experiences

Summer energy throughout the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

Stay tuned for a big reveal of the kickoff event and star performers coming in early June—you won’t want to miss it!

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Teaming up with Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, the Central Terminal is hosting a feel-good backpack giveaway to help students and families gear up for the new school year. Keep an eye out—more details are coming your way soon!

FALL FEST & TRUNK OR TREAT

Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Partnering with the Matt Urban Community Center, the Central Terminal’s Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat is your ticket to autumn fun galore, including:

Live music & entertainment

Trunk or Treat activities from 20+ participating organizations

Interactive fall-themed activities

Petting zoo

Vendors and more

The Buffalo Central Terminal’s FREE family-friendly community events are brought to you by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Community members are encouraged to follow the Buffalo Central Terminal on social media for announcements, lineup releases, registration information, and event updates.

Facebook—-> https://www.facebook.com/buffalocentralterminal

Support these events! 🙂