Alive Businesses Alive Events Alive News

Buffalo Fresh Eid Festival – Sunday, June 8th

Around the Web

🌙✨ Join us for a joyful Eid celebration at Buffalo Fresh Bring the whole family and enjoy a day filled with fun and excitement, including bounce houses for the kids, local vendors, colorful balloons, and special gift bags for our guests. It’s a perfect way to celebrate Eid with your community—come shop, play, and make lasting memories together!

If you’d like to be a vendor at this event, please call Buffalo Fresh at (716) 768-3700 and ask for Zain.

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive Events Alive News B-F Places B-F Preservation

Buffalo’s Central Terminal is Advancing Towards Reuse

BFA Submission
Alive Multimedia Alive News B-F Churches B-F Places B-F Preservation

Public Forum On Buffalo’s Saint John Kanty Church Campus Future Held Sunday

Around the Web

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.