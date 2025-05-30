Buffalo Fresh Eid Festival – Sunday, June 8th

🌙✨ Join us for a joyful Eid celebration at Buffalo Fresh Bring the whole family and enjoy a day filled with fun and excitement, including bounce houses for the kids, local vendors, colorful balloons, and special gift bags for our guests. It’s a perfect way to celebrate Eid with your community—come shop, play, and make lasting memories together!

If you’d like to be a vendor at this event, please call Buffalo Fresh at (716) 768-3700 and ask for Zain.