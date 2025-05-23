Saint John Kanty Redevelopment Community Forum on June 1st

Join us for a Community Forum to discuss the future of the historic sites like Saint John Kanty and other community revitalization efforts! This is your opportunity to share with us your ideas and feedback about the future for the church and to learn about site preservation, community-oriented development, energy efficiency, and grants & tax credits – all in the effort to create vibrant spaces for our communities to grow and thrive.

Discuss project possibilities including:

✅ Community event spaces & affordable housing

✅ Business incubators & shared workspaces

✅ Daycare, art, education, and wellness facilities 📚

Program

Opening Prayer & Vision for the Future

Father Cole Webster, Parish Pastor

Welcome Remarks & Evening Overview

Ayat Nieves, Iconic Real Estate

Panel Presentations

Historic Tax Credits & Preservation, Mike Puma, Preservation Studios

Community-Oriented Development, Dr. Henry Taylor, UB School of Architecture and Planning

Energy Efficiency & Grant Opportunities, Everand Hayes, CJ Brown Energy

Q&A and Public Comments

We would love to invite audience members to participate in the discussion by asking questions of the panelists and sharing prepared remarks about the site’s future and engagement between the parishioners and the community.

Organized by Ayat Nieves Real Estate Salesperson with Iconic Real Estate. Equal Housing Oppurtunity

To register for the event, click here—>