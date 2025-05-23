Saint John Kanty Redevelopment Community Forum on June 1st

This is great news and a proactive approach to ensure that the St. John Kanty site is aggressively marketed to the community to help bring redevelopment to the complex.
You’re invited to discuss revitalizing Saint John Kanty and more! Learn about tax credits and grants and share your ideas for community spaces with experts!
Date and time
Location
St John Kanty Church
101 Swinburne Street Buffalo, NY 14212
Agenda
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Program
About this event
- Event lasts 2 hours
- Free venue parking
Join us for a Community Forum to discuss the future of the historic sites like Saint John Kanty and other community revitalization efforts! This is your opportunity to share with us your ideas and feedback about the future for the church and to learn about site preservation, community-oriented development, energy efficiency, and grants & tax credits – all in the effort to create vibrant spaces for our communities to grow and thrive.
Discuss project possibilities including:
✅ Community event spaces & affordable housing
✅ Business incubators & shared workspaces
✅ Daycare, art, education, and wellness facilities 📚
Program
- Opening Prayer & Vision for the Future
- Father Cole Webster, Parish Pastor
- Welcome Remarks & Evening Overview
- Ayat Nieves, Iconic Real Estate
- Panel Presentations
Historic Tax Credits & Preservation, Mike Puma, Preservation Studios
Community-Oriented Development, Dr. Henry Taylor, UB School of Architecture and Planning
Energy Efficiency & Grant Opportunities, Everand Hayes, CJ Brown Energy
Q&A and Public Comments
We would love to invite audience members to participate in the discussion by asking questions of the panelists and sharing prepared remarks about the site’s future and engagement between the parishioners and the community.
Organized by Ayat Nieves Real Estate Salesperson with Iconic Real Estate. Equal Housing Oppurtunity
