Register your car, truck, or motorcycle for the Buffalo Central Terminal Car Show

Not your average car show.

Chrome. Culture. Community.

The Central Terminal Car Show is taking over one of Buffalo’s most iconic backdrops—featuring classic builds, custom rides, motorcycles, trucks, plus music & food all day long.

📅 June 27

⏰ 10AM–4PM

📍 Buffalo Central Terminal — 495 Paderewski Dr.

⚡ FLASH SALE (48 HOURS ONLY)⚡

https://buytickets.at/buffalocentralterminal

Register your car, truck, or motorcycle for just $15.

Roll in or roll through—but don’t miss this.