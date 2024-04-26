Celebrate Polish Constitution Day at St. Stan’s on May 3rd (Free)

A Polish National Holiday celebrating the declaration of the Constitution of 3 May 1791, the first modern constitution in Europe, one of the most important achievements in the history of Poland.

Celebrate Polish Constitution Day

Friday, May 3rd Free Admission

St. Stanislaus Social Center

Doors Open at 6 PM

Featuring Polky Band, a lively Performing Folk Group from Toronto, Canada, led by multi-talented female musicians. Joyful vocal harmonies, unusual instruments, and upbeat performances with unusual instruments. Fearlessly blending Polish traditional music with sounds and rhythms from across the globe.

Sponsored by the Polish Arts Club of Buffalo in co-operation with the Adam Mickiewicz Library, the Polish Saturday School and the Polish Heritage Dancers.



