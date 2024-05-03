Polish Genealogy & Polonia Fair at Buffalo’s St. Stanislaus Church on May 5

Date/Time

Date – 05/05/2024

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location

St. Stanislaus Adamski Social Center

Join us for this free event at the St. Stan’s Adamski Social Center that includes surname lookups, research assistance, and family history displays. At 1:00 pm, Chris Hawley will present, “Broadway Fillmore: 150 Years of History.”

Chris Hawley has been a City Planner with Buffalo’s Office of Strategic Planning since 2010. He possesses a Bachelor of Arts degree in Metropolitan Studies from New York University, and has previously worked for developer Howard Zemsky and U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer. He lives in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood with his cat, Sputnik, and dog, Brazen, above Eugene V. Debs Hall.