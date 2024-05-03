Shop Buffalo’s Broadway Market for Mother’s Day on Saturdays May 4 and 11

The Broadway Market is having a two weekend event leading up to Mother’s Day. On Saturday’s May 4 and 11, the market will have additional pop-up vendors offering a variety of unique and local items for purchase for Mother’s Day. It’s shaping up to be a great event.

Mother’s Day Participating Vendors

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Throughout the market.

Shop the Broadway Market for that special Mother’s Day gift.

____________________

Participating vendors:

Alpha Importers

Amber Gems

Babycakes Flores LLC

Bridal Baskets by Jerry

Cake Crazy Bakery

Chateau Buffalo

Deb’s Delights

Designs by Dee

Dexter’s Hats, Caps & Things

Enchanted Cards & Gifts

E-scent-ials Body Care

Essentialities

Glass with Class

Grape Country Soaps

Handcrafted by Lisa B.

Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot

J & M Produce Mother’s Day Plants

Lala Luscious Charms

La Verdad Cafe and Deli

Lillie Pearl Fashions

Mac Lady Catering, LLC

My Victorious Lifestyle

Nailing it with Jodel

Paparazzi Accessories – Glamourous Embellishments

Royal Ancestry Designs

RWL Crafts & Ceramics

Second Chapter Bookstore, LLC

Skiddles the Clown

simplejessie

Sonia’s Expressions of Love

Spices and Mixes by Milly

Tearra Creative

Teresa Threet – Hand crafted earrings

The Craft Emporium

Unapologetic Coffee

Unique Boutique

World of Shaw

Plus all of your favorite year round vendors!