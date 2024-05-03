Shop Buffalo’s Broadway Market for Mother’s Day on Saturdays May 4 and 11

The Broadway Market is having a two weekend event leading up to Mother’s Day. On Saturday’s May 4 and 11, the market will have additional pop-up vendors offering a variety of unique and local items for purchase for Mother’s Day. It’s shaping up to be a great event.
Mother’s Day Participating Vendors
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Throughout the market.
Shop the Broadway Market for that special Mother’s Day gift.
____________________
Participating vendors:
Alpha Importers
Amber Gems
Babycakes Flores LLC
Bridal Baskets by Jerry
Cake Crazy Bakery
Chateau Buffalo
Deb’s Delights
Designs by Dee
Dexter’s Hats, Caps & Things
Enchanted Cards & Gifts
E-scent-ials Body Care
Essentialities
Glass with Class
Grape Country Soaps
Handcrafted by Lisa B.
Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
J & M Produce Mother’s Day Plants
Lala Luscious Charms
La Verdad Cafe and Deli
Lillie Pearl Fashions
Mac Lady Catering, LLC
My Victorious Lifestyle
Nailing it with Jodel
Paparazzi Accessories – Glamourous Embellishments
Royal Ancestry Designs
RWL Crafts & Ceramics
Second Chapter Bookstore, LLC
Skiddles the Clown
simplejessie
Sonia’s Expressions of Love
Spices and Mixes by Milly
Tearra Creative
Teresa Threet – Hand crafted earrings
The Craft Emporium
Unapologetic Coffee
Unique Boutique
World of Shaw
Plus all of your favorite year round vendors!