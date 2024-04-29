Saint John Kanty parish has listed its former convent through Hanna Commercial Real Estate for sale.
Highlights
- Former Convent at St John Kanty Church
- Almost 15,000 SF on 3 floors
- Located in the historic Broadway-Fillmore District
- Recent multifamily conversion and development nearby
- Could be used for office, religious or multifamily
- Former school just behind converted to multi-housing
- Potential for historic tax and other credits
- Zoned N-3E
- Dedicated parking at front entrance
The building has a lot of redevelopment potential.
For more information on the building and to connect with the listing agent, click here—>
One thought on “Former Convent on St John Kanty Parish Campus for sale”
thanks for the information. While the building may be eligible for historic tax and other credits it is not part of the locally designated Broadway Fillmore Historic District.