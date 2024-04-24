Tree Planting on Saturday, April 27 at Central Terminal

YOU’RE INVITED
Join the Buffalo Central Terminal, Re-Tree WNY, and the Central Terminal Neighborhood Association THIS SATURDAY for a TREE PLANTING on Memorial Drive.
Saturday, April 27th
11am to 1pm
Buffalo Central Terminal
495 Paderewski Dr.
Buffalo, NY 14212
No green thumb required – we’ll provide all the tools and guidance you need. Just make sure to wear work clothes/shoes and be ready to learn how to plant and steward a tree into a healthy lifespan.
Let’s work together to make our city greener and more vibrant. Don’t miss out on this chance to make a real impact!