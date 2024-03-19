The Buffalo Brewing Company (BBC) will be hosting a Dyngus Day Party at their Fillmore Avenue location. The event will feature the BBC’s beer and there will be Polish Sausage and Pierogi available for purchase.

Buffalo Brewing Company Production Brewery – 662 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14212

To purchase tickets to the event, click here. ($10.00)

Polonia’s only brewery! Come drink, eat and celebrate! Presale tickets include a free beer!

To find out more about the BBC, visit https://www.buffalo-brewing-company.com/.


