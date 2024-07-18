East Side Garden Walk This Weekend – Visit Broadway-Fillmore Sites

The East Side Garden Walk is this Weekend! https://www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com/esgw
Broadway- Fillmore sites include:
Corpus Christi Church – 199 Clark Street
Garden bed restoration. 2024 Lunenfeld
Beautification Grant Recipient.
St. Stanislaus Campus – Peckham & Wilson Streets
Includes fountains, mature trees, planters,
flower boxes, and more.
The Mother Teresa House
208 Stanislaus St.
St. Adalbert Basilica
212 Stanislaus St.
Lombard Clark Community Garden
St John Kanty’s Gardens will be open Sunday only from 10-2, so come for Mass, grab a $1 hot dog, and hear some history on our gardens with their garden angels.
Matt Urban Center
1081 Broadway
FREE | SELF-GUIDED | NO TICKETS REQUIRED
HOURS: 10am-4pm, rain or shine. If you see a sign out before 10am, or after 4pm, you’re still welcome.
MAPS: Pick up at nine downtown Buffalo Public Libraries, at the East Side Garden Walk (ESGW) headquarters during the days and hours of the Walk, or by tapping the links below.
HEADQUARTERS:
-
Martin Luther King, Jr. Park
Near Fillmore & North Parade’s Masten District sign
-
People’s Park Main Street & Jewett Parkway
New this year:
-
Kids! Pick up a free school backpack*!
Visit the Box Avenue Good Neighbors Garden, Saturday or Sunday, 11-3 pm, and pick up a free backpack—while supplies last—to get school off to a great start! *Child must be present
-
The Buffalo Public Library Bookmobile!
At the Pelion Garden, 212 Best Street. Saturday Only 10am-2:30pm
-
Artists sponsored by the Buffalo AKG Art Museum will be painting live!
Join the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in East Side Garden Walk Gardens this weekend! The Buffalo AKG Public Art Initiative will sponsor six local artists for plein air artmaking.
📍 365 Newburgh Avenue (Renata & Ron) will host Naija Boles and Stephen Forman, Jr.
📍 821 Humboldt Parkway (Samantha’s Garden) will host Shenel Kerekes and Faith Quinn.
📍389 Broadway (Grassroots Gardens) will host Emma Brittain and Bree Gilliam.
-
Create your own art!
Buffalo Society of Artists and Niagara Frontier Plein Air Painters will be painting. You can also create art–paints and paper supplied. Kids welcome. 1 Burke Drive, Saturday Only
The East Side Garden Walk, begun in 2018, encourages visitors and neighbors to walk, drive, or bike Buffalo’s East Side, learning about the creativity of this community. Visitors meet its gracious gardeners, experience its historic neighborhoods and wide-ranging architecture.
The 100+ featured gardens are an eclectic mix of private homes, community gardens—even some urban farms—with participating gardeners ranging from school children helping in outdoor classrooms gardens to senior citizens, and everyone between. The Walk encourages community revitalization and the beautification of the East Side one neighbor at a time. Equally important are the conversations among gardeners and visitors that bridge notions of differences.
Explore Buffalo’s neighborhoods—Masten Park, Willert Park, Emslie, Lovejoy, Emerson, Schiller Park, Grider, Cold Springs, the Fruit Belt, Larkin, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Leroy, Lasalle and many more.
