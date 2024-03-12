Family ArtFest for Children by Arts for Learning WNY at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

On Saturday, April 6, Family ArtFest will be held at The Broadway Market. The free family-friendly festival – the first of its kind, organized by Arts for Learning WNY – promises to be great fun for children from Pre-K through 3rd grade.

This wonderful event, celebrating art and community, is the perfect way to introduce children to a world of arts that they might not be familiar with.

Family ArtFest will be held from 10am to 1pm and will feature the following activities:

Make & Take Art Activities

Dance & Drum Performance

Interactive Dance Party

Music by DJ Lisa Lux

Face Painting

Balloon Art

Giveaways

The first 200 guests to walk through the front door will receive a gift bag, as a nice remembrance takeaway from the event. So be sure to mark your calendars, and remember that Buffalo is home to a bustling art scene… and you never know who the next Edreys Wajed, Julia Bottoms, or Kristin Brandt might be!

This inaugural event us for young artists, children with grand imaginations, and families that just want to have some fun.

Family ArtFest

Saturday, April 6, 2024

10:00am-1:00pm

The Broadway Market 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212

Family ArtFest is free to our community due to the generous support of City of Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

https://www.artsforlearningwny.org/family-art-fest