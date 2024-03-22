Mounted Sheriff’s Unit Collecting Donations for the Response to Love Center at the Broadway Market

The Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Reserve Unit is gearing up for a heartwarming event this Sunday at the Broadway Market. With their noble steeds by their side, they will be hosting the “Mounted for Meals” food drive, a semi-annual gathering that brings the community together for a cause that touches every heart.

From 11 am to 2 pm, the unit will be collecting both perishable and non-perishable food items, along with cash donations, all in the spirit of giving and solidarity. The generosity of the community will be channeled to The Response to Love Center, providing much-needed assistance to those in need.

This year, the focus is on gathering hams, potatoes, and diapers, aiming to bring comfort and support to families facing hardship. It’s a beautiful display of community service and the power of collective effort. So, if you’re in the area, consider stopping by to offer your support – every little bit helps to make a big difference!