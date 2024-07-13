A new woman owned business is open every Friday for lunch and dinner in Buffalo’s Broadway Market

It’s wonderful to hear about the grand opening of My Mother’s Handz at the Broadway Market. Nakeeya Jones’ story is truly inspiring, showcasing the power of community support and the passion of a dedicated small business owner. Her soul food, seasoned with love and inspired by her late mother, sounds absolutely delicious.

The Ruby Roll, with its variety of meats and comforting sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, and sweet potatoes, is a unique and mouth-watering creation. It’s heartwarming to see how Jones’ friends and family have rallied around her to make her dream a reality, especially after the delays caused by COVID-19.

My Mother’s Handz will be a delightful addition to the Broadway Market, open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at “Kitchen @ the Market.” With plans to expand to a food truck in August, Jones’ journey is just beginning, and her determination and creativity are sure to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by and support this fantastic new venture! You can get more info or place orders by calling 716-228-0929.