Retail Vendors Needed for Black History Month at The Broadway Market

Are you looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month and support local Black businesses at the same time? Then you won’t want to miss the Broadway Market and City of Buffalo’s 2024 Black History Month Collaboration! This is a unique opportunity for Black owned and operated retail vendors to showcase their products and services at one of Buffalo’s most iconic landmarks. You’ll find everything from clothes to jewelry to food, and more!

Mayor Byron W. Brown announced this initiative as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to help Black retail businesses grow and thrive in Buffalo and Western New York. He said, “Black History Month at the Broadway Market is an important initiative that builds on the continued progress we’ve made to create a more equitable, inclusive, and just community for all City residents, all year long. I encourage interested retail vendors to take part in this great opportunity.”

If you are a Black retail vendor and you want to join this amazing event, you can download an application at www.broadwaymarket.org or call the Broadway Market Management Office at 716-893-0705. The vending dates in February are Saturday, February 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2024. Daily vendor stands must be staffed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

And if you are a shopper, you are in for a treat! Not only will you be able to browse and buy from a variety of Black retail vendors, but you will also enjoy live music on Saturdays, featuring some of Buffalo’s best African American Musicians and a number of other festive activities.

The Broadway Market is located at 999 Broadway in Buffalo.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Black History Month and support local Black businesses at the Broadway Market!