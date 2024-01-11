Alive Events Alive News B-F Places B-F Preservation

Pints and Preservation Happy Hour at Eugene V. Debs Hall on January 25th

Christopher Byrd

Come and enjoy a Pints & Preservation Happy Hour with Preservation Buffalo Niagara at the Eugene V. Debs Hall on Thursday, January 25th.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the Local Landmarking initiatives in 2024, get involved in volunteer activities, and share your thoughts on other preservation challenges facing the Buffalo community!

The Eugene V Debs Hall is located at 483 Peckham Street Buffalo 14206. The event runs from 6pm to 7:30pm. Don’t miss this chance to network with fellow preservation enthusiasts and support a worthy cause!


