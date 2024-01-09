Mardi Graski in Buffalo on February 4th at the St. Stanislaus Social Hall

Are you ready for some Mardi Graski fun in Buffalo? The Big Easy in Buffalo is bringing you a double treat of music and dancing with The Buffalo Touch Polka Band and LeeRon Zydeco!

These two bands will rock the St. Stanislaus Social Hall on Sunday February 4, starting at 3pm (doors open at 2pm). You don’t want to miss this unique opportunity to see them perform separately and then together for a special third set!

The St. Stanislaus Social Hall is located in the historic Broadway-Fillmore area at Peckham St. and Fillmore Ave., with plenty of parking spaces. A variety of refreshments will be for sale. Come and enjoy the festive atmosphere and the lively tunes of polka and zydeco!

Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-graski-tickets-767942505707?fbclid=IwAR0ZIuLha72YlfR-D96jT4mBD-izM8FL-J0ntPrw5qTyFnoiNW60Kq7mf0o