Celebrate Black History Month at the Broadway Market each Saturday during February

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month in February, you might want to check out the Broadway Market.

The market is featuring Black-owned businesses every weekend of the month, starting from Saturday, Feb. 3.

You can enjoy live music, food and craft vendors, and support the local Black community.

Almost three dozen Black-owned retail businesses will set up booths at the market, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and clothes to cupcakes and flowers.

And if that’s not enough, you can also get a $25 gift certificate when you spend $10 or more at any of the participating vendors. The gift certificates are valid from Feb. 3 to Feb. 24. You can see the full list of vendors here.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop and celebrate Black History Month at the Broadway Market.