Opłatek and Kolęda at St. Stan’s on Sunday, January 28th

Christopher Byrd

Are you looking for something fun and meaningful to do on Sunday, January 28, 2024?

Why not join the Polish American community for a special Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, the oldest Polish church in Western New York, established in 1873.

After the Mass, you can savor some delicious Polish cuisine, share opłatek, and sing kolęda.

Sponsored by the Polish American Radio show, which airs every Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on WEBR Radio (AM 1440 or 105.3 FM).

To reserve your spot, call 716-510-7562, the ticket price is $30.


