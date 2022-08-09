The Polish Saturday School to start classes soon for new school year

The school year is right round the corner…if you are or know of someone interested in learning Polish language, please contact the school at 716–903–3242 or 716–830– 9657 for more information. The Polish Saturday School offers classes for children and adults. The classes are held Saturdays, from 10:30am to 1:30pm on the 2nd floor of the school building at St. Stanislaus Church.



The Polish Saturday School was established in 1955. You can find out more information about the school by visiting their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/polishsaturdayschool.