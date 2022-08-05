World War II Polish Remembrance Day Mass Commemorating St. Maximilian Kolbe at St. Stan’s Aug.14th

World War II brought untold hardships and tragedy to the people of Poland. Each year the Polish American Community of Western New York hosts a mass commemorating the feast day of St. Maximilian Kolbe, martyred at the Auschwitz concentration camp when he took the place of another man who was destined to be executed.

More about St. Maximilian Kolbe

https://kolbeshrine.org/about-saint-maximilian

On this date we honor him and all who suffered and those who died as a result of concentration camps, forced labor, transports to Siberian gulags, and were victims of massacres by Ukrainian Nationalists. This year’s memorial will be honoring the Polish Underground and the Warsaw Uprising.

It will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at St. Stanislaus B&M Church, 123 Townsend St. Buffalo, NY. All are welcome to attend. http://ststansbuffalo.com/