Notice of Public Meeting: Broadway Market Management, Inc. – August 15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Topic: Broadway Market Management Inc.
Board Meeting
Time: August 15, 2022
2:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
VIRTUAL MEETING
Join via Webex Link Below:
https://cityofbuffalourbanrenewalagency.my.webex.com/cityofbuffalourbanrenewalagency.my/j.php?MTID=mdd8e1e137fc648606833b594b50166ca
Monday, Aug 15, 2022 2:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
- Meeting number: 2557 628 5026
- Password: Q7mvmwcMZ56 (77686926 from phones and video systems)
Join by video system
- Dial 25576285026@webex.com
- You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
- +1-415-655-0001 US Toll