Notice of Public Meeting: Broadway Market Management, Inc. – August 15

Christopher Byrd

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Topic: Broadway Market Management Inc.

Board Meeting

Time: August 15, 2022
2:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

VIRTUAL MEETING

Join via Webex Link Below:

https://cityofbuffalourbanrenewalagency.my.webex.com/cityofbuffalourbanrenewalagency.my/j.php?MTID=mdd8e1e137fc648606833b594b50166ca

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 2:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

  • Meeting number: 2557 628 5026
  • Password: Q7mvmwcMZ56 (77686926 from phones and video systems)

Join by video system

  • Dial 25576285026@webex.com
  • You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

  • +1-415-655-0001 US Toll


Christopher Byrd
