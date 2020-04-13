Those Idiots deliver for Dyngus Day in Buffalo 2020

The polka band Those Idiots are synonymous with Dyngus Day in Buffalo and its emergence of one of the biggest party days Western New York. Their polka takes on popular music songs is legendary. While the parties that were supposed to happen today have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band decided to drop a tune late Sunday night to help put a little Dyngus in our day. I needed that. I’m sure you do too.

Here’s their polka take of “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners. Enjoy.

You can also download two albums by Those Idiots, by clicking here.

Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ThoseIdiots.