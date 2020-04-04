The Broadway Market Hours for Easter week

From the Broadway Market’s website:

The Broadway Market is open, Monday through Saturday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and open Easter week, April 6 – April 11, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm for both your immediate shopping needs and all your Easter favorites. We are taking all necessary safety precautions at this time including social distancing mandates. Many of our market vendors offer on-line ordering and/or curbside pick up including Babcia Pierogi, Camellia Meats, Chrusciki Bakery, Lewandowski Produce, Lupas Meats, Pierogi by Paula, Potts Deli and We R Nuts. Call the market management office for additional information -716-893-0705.