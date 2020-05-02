Get a Mother’s Day Brunch Basket from the Broadway Market

The Friends of the Broadway Market District, Inc. are offering a $40.00 Mother’s Day Brunch Basket for four filled with Broadway Market goodies.

Included in the basket are bacon and breakfast sausage from Lupas Meats and Camellia Meats, one dozen eggs, braided bread and coffee cake from White Eagle Bakery, strawberries and red and green peppers from Lewandowski Produce and a 1/2 dozen pierogi from Babcia’s Pierogi.

***Your basket can include 4 steaks and a pound of cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce for an additional $20.00.

Orders must be placed no later than Friday, May 8, 2020 at noon. To place and pay for your order, call Lewandowski Produce 716-896-7163.

Basket pick up is Saturday, May 9, 2020 only from 1:00-4:00 pm.