Public Forum On Buffalo’s Saint John Kanty Church Campus Future Held Sunday

From WGRZ:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the Diocese of Buffalo announced its Road to Renewal program with plans to close 80 of its churches across Western New York, the question from parishioners has been what will happen to these buildings once they are ultimately closed?

St. John Kanty Church in Buffalo held a meeting Sunday night to discuss that exactly two weeks after holding its final mass. The church has officially been placed on the market with no plans for the congregation to appeal the closure.

Parishioners and community members gathered to share their perspectives on what they’d like to see the historic church building become now that it will no longer be a church.

While the public didn’t convey many specific ideas, they were able to learn more about what other churches have been converted to in the past, ranging from a daycare to an event space to a skate park and even a bar at one church in the Pittsburgh area.

No matter what St. John Kanty ultimately becomes the community wants to be a part of that decision.

“We’ve been talking about the building as if it is an island, as if it exists independent of the neighborhood and the community in which it is located. It is not,” said Henry-Louis Taylor, UB urban planning professor. “The building must be understood in relationship to its context. It must be understood in relationship to the community in which it stands.”

As much as whoever purchases the property is going to have a say in whatever happens to it, there are still restrictions that the buyer must agree upon with the church before purchasing the property.

Some are as follows: