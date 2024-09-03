Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches

All school reunion planned for September 14 for neighborhood parochial schools

Christopher Byrd

East Buffalo Family of Parishes Alumni Celebration on Saturday, September 14th, 2024!

https://www.eastbuffalocatholic.org/

Call your friends and family to stroll down memory lane as you tour your old school building, stay for Mass, and join the East Buffalo Family of Parishes for a social at St. Stanislaus afterward in the Adamski Center located on Peckham Street see information flyer below for more details.

