All school reunion planned for September 14 for neighborhood parochial schools

East Buffalo Family of Parishes Alumni Celebration on Saturday, September 14th, 2024!
https://www.eastbuffalocatholic.org/
Call your friends and family to stroll down memory lane as you tour your old school building, stay for Mass, and join the East Buffalo Family of Parishes for a social at St. Stanislaus afterward in the Adamski Center located on Peckham Street see information flyer below for more details.
Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.