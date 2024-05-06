Buffalo Central Terminal: A Hub of Summer Fun!

The Buffalo Central Terminal is gearing up for a summer filled with excitement and community spirit! This architectural marvel, not just a relic of the past, is bursting into life with a series of free events that promise fun for all ages. Monica Pellegrino Faix, the Executive Director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp, couldn’t contain her enthusiasm as she announced the expansion of community events on the historic Lawn. “We have a little something for everyone this summer at the Terminal,” she said, and she wasn’t kidding!

The 2024 events calendar is a mosaic of both brand-new and beloved returning events.

Kicking off with the ‘Health is Wealth Fitness Bootcamp,’ a three-part series led by GCOPE Fitness, attendees can get their hearts pumping on May 18th, June 22nd, and June 29th. It’s a perfect way to start the day with energy and positivity.

For car enthusiasts, the Central Terminal Car Show on June 30th will be a paradise of over 100 meticulously restored sport compact and muscle cars. It’s more than just a show; it’s a celebration of automotive history and passion.

Movie nights at the Terminal are set to bring families together under the stars. With ‘The Goonies’ bringing a dash of nostalgia on July 29th and an animated treat for the little ones on August 28th, these evenings are sure to create lasting memories.

The Summer Concert Series, expanded to four nights due to overwhelming demand, will fill the air with melodies from July 11th to August 8th. And let’s not forget the magic of Shakespeare in the Park, returning on July 19th with a ‘Midsummer Night’s Tour.’

As summer winds down, the Terminal doesn’t. The 5th Annual Back to School Giveaway on August 17th and the family-friendly Fall Fest on October 12th ensure the fun continues. With music, pumpkin decorating, photo opportunities, and local beer & wine vendors, the Terminal is the place to be.

Trunk or Treat hosted by Matt Urban Center The tradition continues Tuesday, October 29th from 4pm to 6pm.

Those looking to learn more can visit buffalocentralterminal.org.

The Buffalo Central Terminal is where the spirit of Buffalo shines. So mark your calendars, Buffalo!