Broadway Fillmore Tour de Progress (Bike Tour) Saturday, May 18

From the Facebook event page:

Chris Hawley, in collaboration with the Central Terminal Neighborhood Association and Buffalo Bike Tours, invites you to join this bicycle tour of Broadway Fillmore, a neighborhood rich in history and seeing the beginnings of a vibrant transformation. Broadway Fillmore’s cultural tapestry is growing, shaped by a wave of immigrants, refugees, and newcomers from across the globe.

As we pedal through its streets, Hawley will offer an insider’s perspective on how the neighborhood is changing and growing. From bustling new businesses to cherished landmarks, we’ll explore the rich fabric of Broadway Fillmore, stopping at key points along the way to delve into new community initiatives and little-known projects shaping its future.

Admission is free but a $20 donation is accepted for those who can afford it (nobody will be turned away for lack of funds). Bike rentals are available for an additional $20.

Meeting at Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham Street, we’ll delve into the heart of Broadway Fillmore, venturing inside several locations including Torn Space Theater, Buffalo Brewing Company, the Eckhardt Building, and the Fillmore Farms container garden.

Join us on Saturday, May 18, at 11 am for an immersive experience that celebrates the past, embraces the present, and envisions the future of Broadway Fillmore.