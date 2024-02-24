Saint John Kanty Parish Pierogi and Placek Sale During Lent in Buffalo

From Saint John Kanty Church’s website:

Team Pierogi has been busy in the kitchen preparing pierogi and placek for your enjoyment during Lent!

Our sale takes place Saturdays and Sundays during Lent from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (last day to purchase is Palm Sunday) in Saint John Kanty’s rectory. Farmers cheese and ‘kraut pierogi (frozen and boiled) will be available in packages of six for $12.

We will also be selling our delicious placek (no raisins!) for $7. Our placek usually sell out very quickly, so come to the sale early!

In addition Saint Adalbert’s chocolatiers have been busy and will be selling their delicious assorted chocolate Easter suckers and flat pieces, including their unique Last Supper, in two sizes.

Not to be forgotten is our large basket raffle with baskets for youngsters and adults!

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY, AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING OUR PARISHIONERS AND FRIENDS, OLD AND NEW, AT THIS YEAR’S SALE!!

http://www.saintjohnkanty.com/