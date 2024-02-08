A development team announced to lead the restoration of the historic Buffalo Central Terminal

The Buffalo Central Terminal, a historic landmark on the East Side of the city, is getting ready for a major transformation. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) announced on Thursday the development team that will lead the $300 million project to revitalize the site as a mixed-use campus.

The development team consists of CB Emmanuel Realty LLC, The Alexander Company and Rise Community Capital, who have experience in preserving and reusing historic buildings. They will work with the CTRC to create a vision for the Central Terminal that benefits the community and honors its heritage.

The project has received a $61 million grant from the Regional Revitalization Project, which will help prepare the structure and grounds for redevelopment. The work is expected to start later this year and take 10 years to complete.

James Morrell, chair of the CTRC, said in a press release that this is a game changer for the Central Terminal. “Their expertise and passion for preserving the essence of historic structures while focusing on creating a constructive community asset align seamlessly with our vision for the Terminal’s future.”

The long-term development plans for the Central Terminal aim to create new economic activity, bring in local, accessible jobs, provide local businesses, entrepreneurs, and non-profits with a platform to collaborate and grow, and build housing to retain local residents while also attracting new ones to the neighborhood.

Some of the initial ideas for the redeveloped Central Terminal include:

– Civic Commons entertainment, events and programming activities in the main terminal building, on the entry plaza and the lawn

– A regional and international food hall that could link to the Broadway Market

– Culinary education space

– Mixed-income rental housing

– Attainable home ownership on the City of Buffalo’s land

– Light industrial and maker space

– Coworking and collaborative space

The Buffalo Central Terminal is a historic treasure that deserves a new life. The development team and the CTRC are committed to making this project a success. This is not only exciting news for the Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, the city and whole region will benefit.

Central Terminal website—>

https://buffalocentralterminal.org/