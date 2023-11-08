Buffalo Planning Board Approves Playter Gardens Development

A new housing development is coming to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, thanks to a partnership between SAA-EVI, CSD Housing and the Matt Urban Center. The Buffalo Planning Board approved the proposal to build 73 residential units on 37 vacant lots on Playter Street, a short street near the Central Terminal and the Broadway Market.

The project, called Playter Gardens at the Market, will offer affordable and supportive housing options for low-income residents, with services such as case management, job training and health care. The $25 million project will transform 2.4 acres of empty city-owned lots into a mix of single-family homes, multifamily houses and one large apartment building.

The apartment building will be located on the southeastern end of Playter Street and will have 31 units and 7,500 square feet of program space on the first floor. The rest of the street will feature two- to three-story homes and four-, six- and eight-unit stacked houses, with a total of 42 units. The project will also create three pocket parks and pedestrian connections along the street.

The project is part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a state-funded program that aims to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities in downtown areas. The project also received approval from the Preservation Board and 17 variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Playter Gardens at the Market is expected to start construction soon and be completed by 2025. The project will provide much-needed housing and services to the Broadway-Fillmore community, while also preserving the historic character and urban fabric of the neighborhood.