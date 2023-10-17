A new UPS store in East Buffalo is more than just a business venture for a father and son team. It is also a way of giving back to their community and inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Dr. Uzo Ihenko and his son Kelechi Chillis-Ihenko are the proud owners of the new store, which opened on Monday on Broadway. They chose this location because they wanted to serve the East Side, a neighborhood that has been neglected and under-resourced for too long.

The store offers a range of services, such as shipping, printing and packaging, that were previously inaccessible or inconvenient for many residents, especially those without cars. The store also provides opportunities for local vendors to showcase and sell their products, as well as office space that can be rented.

Dr. Uzo said that opening the store with his son was a special experience, and that he hoped to show the community that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“Our vision for the store is just making this a centerpiece for the community. You know…there’s not a lot of places like this around here so people have to travel way out there, way out of the community so we want to bring people back,” said Kelechi.

“I wanted to be able to show the community the hard work and effort of what we’ve been doing. And in order to do that you got to show some practical improvements. You know they say an elephant, big elephant, you cannot eat them all at one time. It’s a gradual consumption,” said Dr. Uzo.

Both father and son expressed their pride in being part of the East Side community and their gratitude for the support they received from their network.

The new UPS store is a welcome addition to the neighborhood and a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of its owners.

The store is located at 345 Broadway.

Click here to visit their website—>

Store Hours:

Monday – 8:30 AM–6:30 PM

Tuesday – 8:30 AM–6:30 PM

Wednesday – 8:30 AM–6:30 PM

Thursday – 8:30 AM–6:30 PM

Friday – 8:30 AM–6:30 PM

Saturday – 9 AM–5 PM

Sunday – Closed