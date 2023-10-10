St. John Paul II Feast Day Weekend at St. Stanislaus Church

Are you looking for a way to celebrate the life and legacy of Saint John Paul II? If so, you are invited to join Saint Stanislaus Church for a special feast day weekend on October 21 and 22.

On Saturday, October 21, at 4:00 pm, there will be a Mass with the Rwandan Choir “Magnificat” from Holy Cross Church under the direction of Dieudonne Mutabazi. They will sing beautiful songs in honor of Saint John Paul II, who visited Rwanda in 1990 and prayed for peace and reconciliation.

Anointing of the Sick with Father Cole Webster, who will offer prayers and blessings for those who are suffering from illness or injury. This is a powerful sacrament that can bring healing and comfort to those in need.

There will also be an apple crisp reception in the church social hall, where you can enjoy some delicious treats and fellowship with parishioners. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and share your faith.

On Sunday, October 22, at 12:00 Noon, there will be a Polish Mass with a blessing with the St. John Paul II first-class relic.

This will be wonderful weekend of celebration and devotion and a time to honor Saint John Paul II and follow his example of faith, hope and love. He was a great Pope, who inspired millions of people around the world with his words and actions.

Saint Stanislaus Church is located at 389 Peckham St, Buffalo, NY 14206.

http://ststansbuffalo.com/