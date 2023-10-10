Polish Film Festival at the Adam Mickiewicz Library

A Polish Film Festival organized by the Permanent Chair of Polish Culture at Canisius University starts this weekend. The festival will showcase four films that explore different aspects of Polish history, culture and identity. The screenings will take place at the Adam Mickiewicz Library, located at 612 Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo. The admission fee is $10 for the general public and $5 for seniors and students.

Here is the schedule and a brief synopsis of each film:

Shreds (Friday October 13 – 7:30 p.m.): A drama about a family coping with the grandfather’s Alzheimer’s disease, which reveals their hidden conflicts and secrets.

Dangerous Men (Saturday October 14 – 7:30 p.m.): A comedy about four famous artists who find themselves in a murder mystery after a wild party.

Philip (Sunday October 15 – 2:00 p.m.): A thriller about a Polish Jew who poses as a French waiter in Nazi Germany and plots his revenge.

Pan Tadeusz: The Last Foray In Lithuania (Saturday October 21 – 7:30 p.m.): An epic adaptation of the classic poem by Adam Mickiewicz, depicting the love and war in 19th century Poland.

For more information, visit the website of the Permanent Chair of Polish Culture at Canisius University or call (716) 888-2100.