East Side Garden Walk July 22 and 23

About the East Side Garden Walk:

The East Side Garden Walk (ESGW), begun in 2018, encourages visitors and neighbors to walk, drive, or bike Buffalo’s East Side, learning about the resilience of this community. Visitors meet its gracious gardeners, experience its historic neighborhoods and wide-ranging architecture.

The 75+ featured gardens are an eclectic mix of private homes, community gardens – even some urban farms – with participating gardeners ranging from school children helping in outdoor classrooms gardens to senior citizens, and everyone between. The free, self-guided walk encourages community revitalization and the beautification of the East Side one neighbor at a time. Equally important are the conversations among gardeners and visitors that bridge notions of differences.

More than a garden tour, the ESGW is a way for residents to take control of the narrative for their community. They share gardens, stories, and a spirit of perseverance with those from within and outside its neighborhood – countering the negative stigma often portrayed on the news – by creating positive stories. Love of gardening and community creates connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors. The ESGW transforms its neighborhoods by providing a spotlight for residents to show out and by encouraging everyone to be the change, because this community matters.

The ESGW is an event of Gardens Buffalo Niagara, benefiting from this not-for-profit’s reach into all-things-gardening in the region. The ESGW also works with other organizations including The Foundry, WNY arts groups, Grass Roots Gardens WNY, The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, as well as organizations including None Like You and the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors, among others with related missions in gardening, education, and public art. The East Side Garden Walk, through its partnerships, is making a difference in neighborhoods by building on the already strong sense of community. It is also changing the perception of Buffalo’s East Side, helping to enhance community pride, recognition, and investment.

Come explore Buffalo’s neighborhoods – Masten Park, Willert Park, Emslie, Lovejoy, Emerson, Schiller Park, Grider, Cold Springs, the Fruit Belt, Larkin, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Leroy, Lasalle and many more.

Website: https://www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com/esgw

2023 Information on Walk

PRINT THE 2023 MAP

Visitor Information

HOURS

10am-3pm, rain or shine. If you see a sign out before 10am, or after 3pm, you’re still welcome.

PARKING

Parking is along city streets, and is readily available very near most gardens.

MAPS

Maps are available before the walk at the following sponsor locations: Mischler’s, Urban Roots, Daddy’s Plants, The Foundry, All Buffalo & Erie County City Libraries

CO-CHAIRS

Samantha White, Chair & Renata Toney, Co-Chair

Access the 2023 ESGW Google Map

During the East Side Garden Walk kids can pick up a free school backpack…

Visit the Box Avenue Good Neighbors Garden on Saturday or Sunday, July 22 & 23, 12-2 p.m. and pick up a free backpack of school supplies to get school off to a great start! Child must be present. First come, first served for 250 backpacks each day.

You can support a child’s education when you donate to the East Side Garden Walk. All donations made with the link below will go towards purchasing backpacks from The Teachers Desk.