On weekend before the Feast of St. Christopher, both Corpus Christi and St. Stanislaus churches will have the blessing of the cars after Masses at each church.

The Feast of St. Christopher is July 25th and he is the patron saint of travelers and drivers.

Mass Times at St. Stanislaus

4:00 PM, Saturday, July 22

12:00 PM, Sunday, July 23

http://www.ststansbuffalo.com/

Mass Time at Corpus Christi

9:30 AM, Sunday, July 23

http://corpuschristibuffalo.org