Applications for Buffalo’s Dyngus Day Parade Due By March 31

Christopher Byrd

2023 Parade Application

Completed applications or people interested in volunteering please contact our parade coordinator, Wendy Higgins @ parade@dyngusday.com.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE 2023 DYNGUS DAY PARADE APPLICATION

Parade Details

  • The parade will begin at 5:30 PM on Monday, April 10th, 2023.
  • Check-in at the intersection of Memorial & Paderewski Drive (Please look for our sign)
  • Only vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed beyond check-in point).
  • Check-in begins at 2:00 PM and ends at 4:00PM.

Parade route has  head west on Broadway from Memorial Dr. to Fillmore Ave​.

For more information on Dyngus Day in Buffalo, visit https://www.dyngusday.com.


