Applications for Buffalo’s Dyngus Day Parade Due By March 31

2023 Parade Application
Completed applications or people interested in volunteering please contact our parade coordinator, Wendy Higgins @ parade@dyngusday.com.
Parade Details
- The parade will begin at 5:30 PM on Monday, April 10th, 2023.
- Check-in at the intersection of Memorial & Paderewski Drive (Please look for our sign)
- Only vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed beyond check-in point).
- Check-in begins at 2:00 PM and ends at 4:00PM.
Parade route has head west on Broadway from Memorial Dr. to Fillmore Ave.
For more information on Dyngus Day in Buffalo, visit https://www.dyngusday.com.