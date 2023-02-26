Seeing old video of Buffalo’s Central Terminal is always a treat. It gives a unique glimpse into the terminal’s past when the complex was fully operational.
This video comes courtesy of Tom Naldony who posted it on the Facebook group the New York Central Railroad Fangroup. From Naldony, “Some of my grandfathers film from the late 40s or early 50s at Buffalo Central Terminal!”
One thought on “Video: Buffalo Central Terminal from Mid-Twentieth Century”
I grew up 3 blocks from Central Terminal in the 60’s & 70’s. Great memories & great neighborhood to grow up in back then, (or what’sleft of it these days). Incredible structure; my parents & I took the train out of there several times; the interior is like a museum-or was.