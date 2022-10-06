​Applications are open for a $5 million initiative to invest in East Buffalo.

The fund is open to owners of commercial and mixed-use buildings that were built more than 50 years ago and meet other requirements.

The governor’s office says the fund is meant to help protect the community, maintain and protect historic buildings in East Buffalo.

“With this Fund, we are taking steps to address decades of neglect in East Buffalo and standing by our commitment to doing right by this community,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “The East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund will allow for much-needed renovations at historic buildings to restore the neighborhood and bring bustling commercial activity back to this community. I encourage businesses to apply and be a part of the revitalization of East Buffalo.”

Property owners can apply for grants of up to $150,000 to help stabilize buildings that are at risk of being demolished in the future.

Property owners are required to cover 10% of the total project costs.

“As we continue to recover and build back stronger in East Buffalo, it’s important to let residents know about this vital fund which plays a key role in the health and wellness of our neighborhoods,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. “These funds will help further stabilize at-risk buildings for commercial use and redevelopment. We are so grateful to New York State for making this continued investment in East Buffalo, and I encourage applicants to apply for this second round of funding by the December 3rd deadline.”

Applications are due by Dec. 3.

More information can be at PreservationBuffalo.org. On the website, you can also find a registration link to a virtual information session on Oct. 19.