St. Adalbert Basilica is officially a City of Buffalo Landmark

On Tuesday, October 4, the City of Buffalo Common Council moved to designate St. Adalbert Basilica located on Stansilaus St. in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood an official local landmark.

The now local landmark, located at 208 Stanislaus Street in the city’s Fillmore District, was closed in 2007 but was appealed to the Vatican which determined that St. Adalbert’s could remain open. Since the Vatican’s decision, the Diocese of Buffalo has only allowed the church to be open for four masses a year, in addition to other events like funerals.

