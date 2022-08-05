Alive Businesses Alive Events Alive News

The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday

Christopher Byrd

The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.

Schedule of Performances and Location in the Market
Sat, Aug 06 noon-12:45 pm beerhall philosophers (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 noon-12:30 pm Lil Beast (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 noon-5 pm Jacob Lanning (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 12:15-12:45 pm ZQUINT (Roof)
Sat, Aug 06 12:45-1:15 pm Ba$key (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 1-1:45 pm Just Another Broken Angel (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 1-1:45 pm Jupiter Trolley (Roof)
Sat, Aug 06 1:30-2 pm Charlie Bae (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 2-2:45 pm Dead Orchids (Roof)
Sat, Aug 06 2-2:45 pm Retronoid (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 2:15-2:45 pm Cremation covax (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 3-3:30 pm Adithri (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 3-3:45 pm No Time To Think (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 3-3:45 pm Red Button Dilemma (Roof)
Sat, Aug 06 3:45-4:15 pm Expressive Bro (Garage)
Sat, Aug 06 4-5 pm Brookhaven (Roof)
Sat, Aug 06 4-5 pm Gun Robo (Lobby)
Sat, Aug 06 4:30-5 pm Sir Quillz (Garage)

