The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
|Schedule of Performances and Location in the Market
|Sat, Aug 06
|noon-12:45 pm
|beerhall philosophers
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|noon-12:30 pm
|Lil Beast
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|noon-5 pm
|Jacob Lanning
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|12:15-12:45 pm
|ZQUINT
|(Roof)
|Sat, Aug 06
|12:45-1:15 pm
|Ba$key
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|1-1:45 pm
|Just Another Broken Angel
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|1-1:45 pm
|Jupiter Trolley
|(Roof)
|Sat, Aug 06
|1:30-2 pm
|Charlie Bae
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|2-2:45 pm
|Dead Orchids
|(Roof)
|Sat, Aug 06
|2-2:45 pm
|Retronoid
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|2:15-2:45 pm
|Cremation covax
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|3-3:30 pm
|Adithri
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|3-3:45 pm
|No Time To Think
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|3-3:45 pm
|Red Button Dilemma
|(Roof)
|Sat, Aug 06
|3:45-4:15 pm
|Expressive Bro
|(Garage)
|Sat, Aug 06
|4-5 pm
|Brookhaven
|(Roof)
|Sat, Aug 06
|4-5 pm
|Gun Robo
|(Lobby)
|Sat, Aug 06
|4:30-5 pm
|Sir Quillz
|(Garage)
2 thoughts on “The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday”
What is the infringement festival?
Click here to read more about the festival—> https://infringeeveryday.wixsite.com/mysite