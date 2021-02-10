Drive-thru pork chop dinner at St. Stan’s on Sunday, February 14th

Celebrate Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14th) by picking up delicious Pork Chop Dinner & support St. Stanislaus Church!

This socially safe, drive thru dinner is $14.00 per person and includes breaded pork chop, sweet & sour cabbage, lazy pierogi, green beans, roll & butter, & dessert. 10% of dinner profits earned will be donated to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. Buy a chocolate filled mug with dinner -$20.00; buy 2 mugs plus dinner -$24.00. Only 200 dinners will be available until sold out. The event runs from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 14th.

Volunteer! If you would like to assist with the Drive Thru Pork Chop Dinner or any of St. Stan’s other events (pierogi making, liturgical planning, chicken Dinner, basket raffle, decorating the church, etc.) contact our Parish Council President, Terri, at 893-3627 or contact Father Michal at 854-5510

http://ststansbuffalo.com