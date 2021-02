The Broadway Market will be open from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Buffalo Pączki and White Eagle Bakery will be selling pączki.

Buffalo Yoga Pants Vodka will be selling their Busia’s East Side Polonia Krupnik.

Docenko will be performing from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

This is a great opportunity to support the market and enjoy a wonderful Polish tradition.