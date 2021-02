Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent is upon us. It is a great opportunity to support the heritage churches of East Buffalo’s Historic Polonia. These are the Mass times for neighborhood churches on Ash Wednesday.

Saint Stan’s

8:00 am

6:30 pm

http://ststansbuffalo.com/

Saint John Kanty

9:00 am

http://saintjohnkanty.com

Corpus Christi Church

8:45 am

6:00 pm

http://corpuschristibuffalo.org/