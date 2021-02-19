Stations of the Cross in East Buffalo’s Polonia each Friday during Lent

These are the times for Stations of the Cross at churches in East Buffalo’s Historic Polonia.

6:30pm (In Polish) Stations of the Cross at Saint Stanislaus Church – http://ststansbuffalo.com/

6:30pm (In English) Stations of the Cross at Corpus Christi Church – http://corpuschristibuffalo.org

This is another way for you to come and support neighborhood churches during lent.

What are the Stations of the Cross? Click here to find out-–>