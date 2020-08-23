The Kitchen @ the Market’s weekly video cooking series

The Kitchen @ the Market has an interesting weekly virtual summer cooking series available on their Instagram account. The series showcases the Broadway Market’s new commercial kitchen and features local chefs and cooks preparing a variety of different foods via video direct from the kitchen. The series is a great idea to help promote the kitchen while giving viewers the opportunity to explore new recipes.

This week features Jessica Myers Altman from Garden Fresh Foodie preparing Date Balls and Zucchini Noodles Pesto. The two part demonstration is available in videos below.

To find out more about the Kicthen @ the Market, visit https://www.wedibuffalo.org/kitchen-at-the-market.

Part One

Part Two