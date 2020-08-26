812 Fillmore Avenue, an antique dealer, a farm, and some long last drawings

The internet is a great way to connect with people. It’s also a great way to do research. These two things collided to bring some historic documents back to the neighborhood.

A few weeks ago, BFA (Broadway Fillmore Alive) was contacted by a Michigan antique dealer, LuAnne Campbell. Here is what she wrote, “I sent a comment to the Facebook page a couple weeks ago but not sure if it was received. I’m in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and I recently came into possession of a set of blueprints for 812 Fillmore which I see on Google is still standing. I believe it was built in 1911 for Michael Frost. Would your group, someone interested in preservation, or the property owner have any interest in having the drawings? With a direct email address I can send pictures if you’d like to follow up. Thanks.”

I connected with Campbell via email and put her in touch Janice Stevens from the Wilson Street Urban Farm. The Stevens family own and reside at 812 Fillmore Ave. She also sent me photos of the drawings. The architect for the home was F. J. Waszewski who was building it Mr. M. Frost. He operated out of 965 Sycamore St.

The drawings are being sent to Stevens family. They were really excited to receive them.

This is additional response from Campbell, “I found these rolled-up drawings for your house with barn and another set of a plans for a house in Detroit (no longer standing) in the basement of a house in Troy, Michigan. I believe the architect, John Waszewski, was a Great-Uncle of the lady who lived in the Troy, MI house.”

Here is a copy of the drawings: (Click on images for full view.)