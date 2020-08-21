Saint John Kanty Church is having a drive-thru pierogi sale the next two weekends
Team Pierogi at Saint John Kanty Church is having a special drive-thru homemade cheese pierogi sale the weekends of Saturday, 08/22, 3pm to 5pm – Sunday, 08/23, 10am to 12pm and Saturday, 08/29, 3pm to 5pm – Sunday, 08/30, 10am to 12pm.
This fundraiser will help fill the financial gap caused by the loss of other fundraisers because of Covid-19.
If you’ve never had pierogi made by the hands of parishioners of Saint John Kanty, you are missing out. There’s a bunch of old school pros who put their heart and soul into creating some of the best pierogi around.
Look for the signs to pick-up. No pre-order. Cash only. $10.00 for 1/2 dozen.
Saint John Kanty Church is located at Broadway and Swinburne in heart of Buffalo’s old Polonia neighborhood.
Here’s a video BFA made a few years ago shot of the crew at Kanty’s making their pierogi.
2 thoughts on “Saint John Kanty Church is having a drive-thru pierogi sale the next two weekends”
Re. pierogi sale, I have never been to this but we love pierogis. Will specific flavors be available? (first come, first served.) What types do they are available? (We would prefer farmers cheese, for example. thanks.
They only have farmers cheese available.