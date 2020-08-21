Saint John Kanty Church is having a drive-thru pierogi sale the next two weekends

Team Pierogi at Saint John Kanty Church is having a special drive-thru homemade cheese pierogi sale the weekends of Saturday, 08/22, 3pm to 5pm – Sunday, 08/23, 10am to 12pm and Saturday, 08/29, 3pm to 5pm – Sunday, 08/30, 10am to 12pm.

This fundraiser will help fill the financial gap caused by the loss of other fundraisers because of Covid-19.

If you’ve never had pierogi made by the hands of parishioners of Saint John Kanty, you are missing out. There’s a bunch of old school pros who put their heart and soul into creating some of the best pierogi around.

Look for the signs to pick-up. No pre-order. Cash only. $10.00 for 1/2 dozen.

Saint John Kanty Church is located at Broadway and Swinburne in heart of Buffalo’s old Polonia neighborhood.

Here’s a video BFA made a few years ago shot of the crew at Kanty’s making their pierogi.